Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, was gang-related

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate was killed early Thursday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 23-year-old Raymond Coffey of Lafayette County died of a single stab wound and his death was “gang-related.”

“Based on the information we have thus far, the killing appears to be gang-related,” said Commissioner Burl Cain. “We’ve been working diligently over the last three years to eradicate gangs from our prisons. We are making significant progress as we have reduced gang membership by hundreds and their numbers continue to dwindle. MDOC will continue to use every available tool at our disposal to clamp down on illicit and gang activity inside of Mississippi’s prisons.”

Coffey had been incarcerated twice over four years on burglary charges.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC are investigating the incident.

The person accused of killing him has been identified, according to MDOC.

