Inmate killed at Parchman died of single stab wound, coroner says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate was killed early Thursday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

According to WTVA News, Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton has identified the inmate as Raymond Coffee of Lafayette County. He died of a single stab wound.

Coffee had been incarcerated for four years on burglary charges.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC are investigating the incident.

The person accused of killing him has been identified, according to MDOC.

