Hinds Co. computer servers hacked; many employees to go home for day

By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking to buy a car tag in Hinds County, you won’t be able to on Thursday.

Employees across the county are unable to access their computers after internal servers were hacked, sources tell WLBT.

As a result, the county is conducting no business transactions, and many employees are being sent home for the rest of the day.

Sources say the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

