Gas leak confirmed at Chastain Middle School, everyone safely evacuated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chastain Middle School had to be evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak.

All teachers, staff, and students evacuated the building and were moved to Grace City Church across the street from the school.

Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported.

Jackson Public School officials are hopeful that everyone will return to the school and resume classes once emergency officials deem the building safe.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.