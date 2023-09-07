Promote Your Business
Gas leak confirmed at Chastain Middle School, everyone safely evacuated

No injuries have been reported.
Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported.
Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chastain Middle School had to be evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak.

All teachers, staff, and students evacuated the building and were moved to Grace City Church across the street from the school.

Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported.

Jackson Public School officials are hopeful that everyone will return to the school and resume classes once emergency officials deem the building safe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

