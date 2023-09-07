Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trash along I-55 and pothole-filled streets in Jackson don’t sit well with a former resident who’s returned to the area. The city’s declining appearance is making the family question if they made the right move investing in the city.

“It was such a beautiful city 12, 15 years ago,” said Shanara Guishrd.

But her perception of Jackson changed while driving the streets of the city. The 42-year-old lived here for over 12 years before moving to San Antonio, Texas.

The family came back to Jackson in February to invest in property and renovate homes.

“I returned and was just completely heartbroken,” said Guishard. “I came and just to see the condition of the highways, the condition of the roads, just the way the community is kept just really broke my heart after seeing what it used to be.”

She is most upset by the roadways and litter and debris that greet her and visitors to the city. The wife and mother of three said she has reached out to neighbors and others about making a change.

“As a people if we can put together some organization where we just come and clean up and have fun in the process,” said the real estate investor. “Let’s just do this together as a team and get that pride back.”

Guishard said she had no success when she reached out to the city about the trash but will be contacting Keep Jackson Beautiful to get involved with clean-up efforts.

“Tax dollars are being spent. I’m not sure how they’re being spent,” added Guishard. “But we really need to take back and take hold of our city before everyone loses the history and loses the culture.”

She was in the city less than six months when she said she had to purchase another vehicle after hitting a pothole that ripped the bottom off the car. Guishard said she is now learning which potholes to dodge.

