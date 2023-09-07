First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 99 degrees Thursday afternoon in Jackson and it will be the last really hot day for a while. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight, with most of the weather dying down by midnight. While showers and thunderstorms are possible daily for the rest of this week, widespread rainfall is unlikely, and the drought situation is worsening. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the rest of this weekend and next week with highs in the middle 90s this week and upper 80s to lower 90s next week. Overnight and morning lows will be in the middle 60s to near 70. The average high is 90 this time of year and the average low is 68. The tropics remain very active in the Atlantic Ocean, but we have nothing threatening the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time. Lee is likely to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, but will not threaten our region at all. Sunrise is 6:40am and the sunset is 7:16pm. We continue on the 4th longest stretch of 90 degree consecutive days in Jackson recorded history.

