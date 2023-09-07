First Alert Forecast: lower humidity, more seasonable temperatures expected this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A steamy afternoon is underway across central Mississippi with high temperatures expected to reach the middle to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is also in effect for counties south of I-20 until 8 PM for the potential of heat index values up to 105 to 110 degrees. There is a chance for some isolated showers or thunderstorms ahead of a cold front tracking southward. Areas farther south will likely have the best shot at seeing any rain today. Overnight, temperatures will range from the middle 60s to lower 70s under a mostly clear sky.

FRIDAY: An isolated shower chance will also exist tomorrow, mainly to the west, with the front still draped across the region. It shouldn’t feel as hot outside tomorrow either due to the front. High temperatures will generally top out in the lower to middle 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Lower humidity and more seasonable temperatures are expected this weekend in the wake of the front. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows down in the 60s. Our weather will stay on the quiet side into early next week ahead of another chance for possible showers by Wednesday or so. Another cold front may drop in during this time bringing another possible drop in temperatures.

