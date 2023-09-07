Democrats select Ty Pinkins to replace Shuwaski Young as secretary of state nominee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Democratic Party announced Thursday that Ty Pinkins would replace Shuwaski Young as the party nominee for secretary of state in November’s statewide election.

“It should come as no surprise to anyone that when asked to step up and provide leadership when it was needed most, Ty immediately and without hesitation heeded the call as he has so many times over the course of his career,” said Cheikh Taylor, chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

“This is a man who has served his country, his beloved Delta, and people in marginalized communities across the state of Mississippi who needed his legal expertise. Now, he’s stepped up to ensure that come November, Mississippians still have a choice in who will serve them as secretary of state.”

Pinkins, an attorney and advocate, is a native of Rolling Fork and a proud son of the Mississippi Delta, the party said in a media statement. He is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 21 years of active duty. Pinkins served three combat tours in Iraq and earned a Bronze Star for his actions. His military career culminated in serving in the White House where he worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

