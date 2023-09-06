Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead after a police chase in Jackson that began as a traffic stop of a stolen Hyundai.

It started around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Raymond Road.

Jackson Police tell us they were trying to initiate a traffic stop, but instead of pulling over, the vehicle sped away.

The chase ended when the Hyundai crashed into a truck near the intersection of Highway 80 and University Boulevard.

The driver of the truck is believed to be OK.

Two of the four people in the stolen Hyundai were thrown from the car as a result of the crash. They both died on the scene. Two others are at local hospitals. One is in stable condition and we are working to learn the condition of the remaining individual.

Police discovered drugs and weapons in the car.

WLBT crews are currently on the scene working to gather more details about the chase.

