Tunica Co. officials identify body found in Mississippi River as Memphian’s
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River in late August.
The man has been identified as 50-year-old Mario Stewart of Memphis.
Deputies say the cause and manner of Stewart’s death are still under investigation.
Action News 5 is pending more information from Memphis police.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.