Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Tunica Co. officials identify body found in Mississippi River as Memphian’s

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in the Mississippi River in late August.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Mario Stewart of Memphis.

Deputies say the cause and manner of Stewart’s death are still under investigation.

Action News 5 is pending more information from Memphis police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 in Jackson
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Jackson man arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery
Jackson man arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery

Latest News

MDE invalidates nearly 1,000 state assessment results following investigation
JPS approves consolidation of two Jackson middle schools for remainder of school year
JPS approves consolidation of two Jackson middle schools for remainder of school year
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide at Jackson hospital