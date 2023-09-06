Stormy Weather Tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Starting off dry with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-70s on this Wednesday morning. Things will feel pretty decent as we head into the middle of the week! At least early in the morning they will... Another quick warm-up is ahead for us going into the afternoon with highs projected to be in the mid and upper 90s. Mugginess will be a factor today, making some places feel like 105-110 degrees (especially west of I-55). There is a chance for more scattered showers and storms later today, especially into the late night hours, and the potential for a few of said storms to become strong to severe.

Thursday will follow suit as far as high temperatures but is expected to be a little drier. Still, more of those lovely little chances for rain remain in the forecast. Friday will bring the pattern change we’ve been waiting for. A system will begin moving through tomorrow that will eventually allow drier, cooler air to settle into central MS.

Over the weekend temperatures will gradually reduce. We will notice the biggest difference in the morning hours with temperatures in the mid-60s for most places. The seasonable temperatures will stick around through the next work week.

In the tropics, there is a new tropical storm named Lee. This storm is projected to become a major hurricane as it barrels toward the Caribbean.

