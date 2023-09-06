Promote Your Business
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in south Jackson Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on I-55 South Frontage Road near Evans Drive.

Jackson police tell 3 On Your Side that the driver stopped after hitting the person who was walking.

Byram police assisted JPD at the scene. The name of the victim is not known at this time.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

