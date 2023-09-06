Promote Your Business
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student

The district said Ocean Springs Middle School eighth-grader Aubreigh Wyatt died on Monday, September 4.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs School District is mourning the loss of one of its students. The district said Ocean Springs Middle School eighth-grader Aubreigh Paige Wyatt died on Monday, September 4.

A small memorial for the 13-year-old has begun to grow in front of the school.

The school district said Wyatt’s mother is an Ocean Springs School District teacher. The Singing River Health System has dispatched counselors to the school.

The school district said in a statement, “Counselors are available to assist any student or staff member in coping with this challenging time.”

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 10 at St. Paul United Methodist Church’s East Campus in Ocean Springs, with funeral services beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Moss Point.

