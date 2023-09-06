Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing incident in Jasper County

Carl Sanders Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing...
Carl Sanders Jr. was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight escalated into a stabbing, sending one man to the hospital and the other to a jail cell.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged Carl Sanders Jr., 53, with attempted murder Monday.

The victim, 32-year-old Ronnie Spencer, is recovering at South Central Regional Medical Center, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said.

Johnson said the incident occurred a little after 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at Sanders’ residence.

Reportedly, a fight broke out between Sanders and Spencer in Sanders’ front yard. Johnson said the fight ended when Sanders entered his home.

Johnson said Sanders then came back out of his house wielding a knife, and stabbed Spencer.

Two witnesses met the ambulance at an old gas station down the road from Sanders’ home. Spencer was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center.

Sanders is set to appear before Judge Sullivan Dukes for his initial appearance Thursday.

Johnson said the case remains under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Authorities identify victims in murder-suicide at Jackson hospital
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Aubreigh Wyatt
Ocean Springs Middle School mourns sudden death of student
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55 in Jackson

Latest News

Kevin Mangum: Mississippi Legacy
JPD: Man wanted for West Jackson murder
JPD: Man wanted for West Jackson murder
New Development projects underway in the city of Gluckstadt
New Development projects underway in the city of Gluckstadt
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
Former resident finds disappointment in conditions upon returning to the city
A person was ejected in a wreck on Highway 15 late Wednesday afternoon.
One ejected in 2-vehicle crash in Neshoba County