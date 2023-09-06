Promote Your Business
Jackson’s public works director quits... again

(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - He’s gone... again.

Khalid Woods, the man appointed to lead Jackson’s Public Works Department has resigned again, this time after being on the job for nine days.

The news comes days after Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes announced he would not support Woods’ confirmation, citing his earlier resignation.

[READ: Jackson Councilman to vote ‘NO’ on approving new public works director]

For her part, Council Vice President Angelique Lee said she’s glad he resigned if he wasn’t fully committed to the job.

“I want somebody who is committed to stay here and help the city of Jackson with its infrastructure issues,” she said. “If he didn’t feel he was right for the job, I’m glad he left.”

“We don’t have time to waste.”

Woods was tapped to take over the position after a nationwide search. He was introduced as the mayor’s pick in late July. He resigned 11 days later.

On August 28, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba confirmed Woods had returned after the two spoke to hammer out Woods’ concerns.

Lumumba and Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne were not immediately available for comment. Chief Administrative Officer Lewis Wright would not comment when asked.

Woods was the sixth director in about three years to head the department. He replaced Robert Lee, who is now serving as city engineer.

