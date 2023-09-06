Jackson’s public works director quits... again

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - He’s gone... again.

Khalid Woods, the man appointed to lead Jackson’s Public Works Department has resigned again, this time after being on the job for nine days.

The news comes days after Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes announced he would not support Woods’ confirmation, citing his earlier resignation.

For her part, Council Vice President Angelique Lee said she’s glad he resigned if he wasn’t fully committed to the job.

“I want somebody who is committed to stay here and help the city of Jackson with its infrastructure issues,” she said. “If he didn’t feel he was right for the job, I’m glad he left.”

“We don’t have time to waste.”

Woods was tapped to take over the position after a nationwide search. He was introduced as the mayor’s pick in late July. He resigned 11 days later.

On August 28, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba confirmed Woods had returned after the two spoke to hammer out Woods’ concerns.

Lumumba and Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne were not immediately available for comment. Chief Administrative Officer Lewis Wright would not comment when asked.

Woods was the sixth director in about three years to head the department. He replaced Robert Lee, who is now serving as city engineer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.