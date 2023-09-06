Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: few isolated strong storms possible through this evening

Forecast Trend
Forecast Trend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A chance for isolated storms, some possibly strong, will exist this afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching front. The main concerns with any possible storms today are damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail, mainly for areas along and north of Interstate 20 where a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ is in place. Otherwise, it will be another toasty afternoon with high temperatures well in the 90s with feels like temperatures possibly in the lower 100s. The chance for storms/rain is expected to diminish overnight as temperatures fall to the 70s.

THURSDAY: Some showers and thunderstorms could develop on Thursday as well as this front drops farther south across the region. Gusty winds could be possible with any stronger thunderstorms. Expect high temperatures tomorrow afternoon to reach the middle to upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are expecting to see some relief heading into the weekend in the wake of the front. It likely won’t be as hot out with highs generally in the lower 90s, which is much closer to average for early September. Lower humidity is also expected during this time as drier air filters in. This fair weather should continue into early next week.

Two killed, others injured in Jackson Police chase of stolen vehicle
Jackson man arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery
