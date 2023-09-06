Promote Your Business
Coroner: Man suffers cardiac arrest, dies while in police custody in Mississippi

By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New details have been released about a man who died while in the custody of police in Mississippi.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 39-year-old Jeremy Finch was tased twice by police in Columbus, Mississippi, before suffering from cardiac arrest.

The incident started Friday at about 6 p.m. when police received a call regarding a nude man in the street, Merchant told WCBI News.

The coroner believes an elderly woman was assaulted just as officers arrived. Merchant says Finch was uncooperative and combative when CPD attempted to arrest him.

That’s when Finch was first tased. He was tased again as EMS was trying to treat him.

On the way to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest. Finch died Sunday afternoon.

State law does require an autopsy.

The investigation was handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which declined to release any details citing the ongoing nature of the case.

