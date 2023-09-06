Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

1 in critical condition after being struck, trapped by collapsed retaining wall in Oxford

The scene of the rescue effort after a victim became trapped by the collapsed retaining wall...
The scene of the rescue effort after a victim became trapped by the collapsed retaining wall outside Coleman Funeral Home in Oxford, Mississippi(Colby Spruill)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A person has sustained life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a collapsed retaining wall in front of an Oxford funeral home on Tuesday.

According to NBC affiliate WTVA in Tupelo, the collapse took place in front of Coleman Funeral Home along Highway 7 in Oxford.

Beau Moore, the Lafayette County Public Information Officer, says he was notified about the collapse around 5:13 Tuesday evening.

The victim was reportedly trapped under the collapsed wall, initiating a rescue effort by first responders. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night, authorities say the victim has been freed and been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive
Bradley P. Ballard
Rankin County man shoots stepson, authorities say
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

More than 1/3 of inmates at Hinds Co. jail could soon be transferred to MS Delta
Supervisors vote down measure to improve ambulance response times in Hinds County
Reservoir residents asked to conserve water
More than 1/3 of inmates at Hinds Co. jail could soon be transferred to MS Delta