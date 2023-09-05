WLBT to launch new lifestyle show in September

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is starting a new lifestyle show in September.

Studio 3 will air Monday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. each day. The lifestyle show will showcase events, activities, local businesses, and people throughout the state of Mississippi.

Studio 3 is focused on LOCAL: Eat Local. Play Local. Shop Local. Stay Local. Be Local.

“We are excited about our new lifestyle show and the opportunity it brings to our local businesses and events for more exposure. It will help keep our viewers informed and in the know about what is happening in Central and Southwest Mississippi,” said Kayla Thomas, WLBT Creative Services Director.

This show will feature live interviews and demonstrations in the studio as well as stories from across the region.

“A lifestyle show is new for this market and very much needed. Many Gray TV stations have lifestyle shows that are very successful, and we want to offer that same style of unique programming to our local audience. We have worked hard behind the scenes to bring this show to our viewers,” said Ted Fortenberry, WLBT Regional Vice President and General Manager.

Studio 3 will begin on Tuesday, September 12.

Angela Evans will host the show. Evans has more than a decade of television experience. She was an award-winning reporter at WYMT-TV in Kentucky and later hosted some lifestyle shows. Evans moved to Mississippi two years ago with her family. She is excited to return to television to host Studio 3.

“Telling local stories is where I belong. I am so happy to be a part of the WLBT team. We wanted a show to focus on all the ‘good news’ in our region, and Studio 3 will do just that. Each day will showcase businesses, food, activities, people, and so much more. We have so many talented people in our region and so many fun things to do. We are excited to highlight the businesses, people and communities that make Central and Southwest Mississippi so special,” said Evans.

Madison native and Ole Miss graduate Grace Temple will produce and report for the show. She has played an integral role in launching the new show. “Studio 3 will be a place to learn about where to go, where to eat, and where to shop in Mississippi,” said Temple.

Talented videographer and storyteller, Jackson native James Smith, has returned home to Mississippi from working worldwide to cover stories for Studio 3.

“We believe Studio 3 has an excellent team who can get to the heart of each story and let our viewers know everything that is happening in Mississippi,” added Thomas.

