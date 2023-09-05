Supervisors vote down measure to improve ambulance response times in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders have rejected a proposal that some say could have improved ambulance response times in Hinds County.

On Tuesday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted down a request to amend the county’s contract with AMR to provide Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances in the county.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham was disappointed with the vote, saying the decision would have meant more ambulances on the streets.

“Basically, it’s a shift of resources to improve efficiency and response time,” he said. “I wish that some of my other colleagues had taken a little bit more time to understand it.”

Voting in favor of the measure were Graham and District Two Supervisor David Archie. Opposed were Supervisors Vern Gavin, Credell Calhoun, and Bobby McGowan.

Gavin, the board president, said supervisors had not discussed the proposal prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

“We normally would consider a work session that will clearly explain the ins and outs of the program that they were proposing,” he said. “And secondly, we just entered into a contract with them... If it was a viable idea, it should have been included in the contract initially.”

The amendment would have allowed AMR to staff some ambulances with two EMTs, rather than an EMT and a paramedic.

Those ambulances, in turn, would be able to respond to non-life-threatening situations, freeing up paramedics to respond to more serious health emergencies.

AMR Operations Manager Ryan Wilson told supervisors the amendment would not increase contract costs for the county.

He also said the procedure has been approved by the Mississippi State Department of Health and is being implemented in other counties across the state.

“This change just allows us to now deliver care that’s been approved by the state,” he said.

The request was brought to the board by Emergency Management Director Joey Perkins.

It comes as AMR faces continued scrutiny over long response times.

It also comes as Jackson seeks to bring on its own contractor to provide ambulance services exclusively in the city limits.

Currently, the county provides ambulance services to all municipalities in the county as part of a memorandum of understanding. Jackson entered into that agreement back in 1991. Since then, the county has contracted that service out to AMR.

AMR’s latest contract was approved in 2016 and renewed in 2021.

Under the terms of that contract, AMR can only use Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to respond to medical emergencies, except in instances where there are mass casualties, or in cases where a disaster has been declared.

Graham didn’t know why other members were opposed to the idea and is hoping they’ll reconsider.

“I’m not sure what the other supervisors’ reasoning was behind that,” he said. “But I’m hoping that it’ll be brought back up and that we’ll get it to pass.”

For his part, Gavin says he’s concerned whether AMR would maintain as many ALS ambulances as it currently does under an amended contract and says there could be the potential for the wrong ambulance to be sent to a scene.

“I would hate for your family member to be in a state of emergency... and you’re not getting the kind of care that you need,” he said. “I think it has to be more methodically thought out.”

WLBT Reporter Brendan Hall contributed to this report.

