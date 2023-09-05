Reservoir residents asked to conserve water

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reservoir residents join the list of those asked to limit their water use during these scorching temperatures. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is urging customers to conserve water.

The precautionary water notice is due to extremely hot and dry conditions. PRVWSD offers these tips.

Turn off the taps when not in use

Water lawns if necessary, every other day or at night

Run dishwashers and washing machines when fully loaded

Canton and Jackson issued water conservation notices in late August.

Linda McCollum lives in the area and is hoping for rain.

“Before I left town for the weekend, they were asking us to conserve,” said McCollum. “It’s been terrible, terribly dry, but you know, whatever we can do to help.”

PRVWSD Deputy Director Adam Choate said the well water comes from aquifers, and the tanks with the lowest water levels were around Pelahatchie Bay and Rankin County.

“Our water system has been under some stress, and so at night, the water levels in our tanks dip low,” said Choate. “If we continue to see weather like this, and we see high water usage, there could be low pressure down the road.”

The precautionary notice affects the system’s 6,000 customers.

