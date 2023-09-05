‘Personnel actions’ taken against 43 JPS staff members following testing irregularities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Personnel actions” have been taken against dozens of staff members in the Jackson Public School District following testing irregularities in the district.

In August, it was revealed that leaders at seven Jackson public schools had been placed on paid leave following the irregularities and that an internal investigation was being conducted.

Due to the findings of the investigation, disciplinary actions have now been taken against 43 staff members, JPS revealed Tuesday.

These actions include terminations, suspensions and letters of reprimand.

“Our findings were submitted to the MDE for further review and consideration. Because additional personnel actions may be taken by the MDE, this matter is considered ongoing, and the report of findings cannot be released at this time,” a statement read.

