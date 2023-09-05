More than 1/3 of inmates at Hinds Co. jail could soon be transferred to MS Delta

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - More than one-third of the inmates at the Raymond Detention Center could soon be moved to a jail in the Mississippi Delta.

Hinds County’s Sheriff says, based on current staffing levels, the county jail is operating at full capacity with 599 detainees as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Moving 200 of those inmates elsewhere would relieve a significant amount of pressure at the jail.

It would also allow Hinds County to close a section of its jail that has long been decried by federal officials as having poor living conditions: the A-pod.

On Saturday, at least eight different law enforcement agencies rushed to the facility to respond to a disturbance between rival gangs inside the A-pod.

“It is one of our least secure and most compromising units within that jail,” Sheriff Tyree Jones said. “The cell doors don’t lock, and they were actually able to exit the housing facility that they were housed in. This has caused a lot of concern.”

Closing that section of the jail would be made possible through a contract with a third-party jail in Tallahatchie County.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to go into a contract with the entity that operates the jail, CoreCivic, on Tuesday.

Once the contract is signed, CoreCivic will not only house Raymond Detention Center detainees, but it will also provide initial transportation services.

After that, Hinds County will bear the brunt of the costs associated with moving inmates back and forth.

“I would rather sustain monies for transportation and those types of things versus having someone injured or seriously hurt at the jail moving forward,” Jones said.

Sheriff Jones says county leaders have been in talks with CoreCivic for a couple of months now, long before Saturday’s incident, to provide some much-needed relief at the county jail.

“599 at that one facility is a lot. This is something that we’ve been waiting to do for quite some time,” he said. “Once we get this done, we will be closing the A-Pod in the Raymond Detention Center for good, and we will not reopen this pod.”

We’re not sure how much this contract will cost the county. We’ve reached out to the county attorney to get that number for you.

