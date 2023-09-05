Jackson man arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping and sexual battery.

Rickey McDuffy, 46, was arrested on August 30 just before 10 a.m.

Investigators say the incidents occurred in the area of Ferguson Drive and Forest Hill Road on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19.

No additional details were released.

If you have any information relating to this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.