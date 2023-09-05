Promote Your Business
Jackson man arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery

Jackson man arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping and sexual battery.

Rickey McDuffy, 46, was arrested on August 30 just before 10 a.m.

Investigators say the incidents occurred in the area of Ferguson Drive and Forest Hill Road on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19.

No additional details were released.

If you have any information relating to this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or (601) 960-1234.

