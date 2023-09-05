Former employee, man arrested for breaking into Mississippi business

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested two men for breaking into a Mississippi business.

On September 2, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Impala that had a bag covering the license plate.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Devonta Martin of McComb. Deputies arrested Martin for possession of a controlled substance enhanced by the possession of a firearm and traffic violations, a press release says.

Deputies also found two backpacks inside the vehicle with a large amount of rolled coins and tools that could be used in a burglary.

The criminal investigations unit interviewed Martin, and he confessed to breaking into Brian’s Vendiworks, located in Summit, Miss., with 21-year-old Joshua Felder, who was a former employee.

Martin and Felder were booked for burglary of a business and conspiracy to commit burglary of a business. Martin’s bond was set at $30,000, and Felder’s was set at $50,000.

