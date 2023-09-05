First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson reached 97 degrees on this Tuesday afternoon, with officially a daytime rainfall of 0.01″. The weather will be relatively similar Wednesday, but a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk that even some be severe with a disturbance coming through. While showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, widespread rainfall is unlikely. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the rest of this weekend and next week with highs in the middle and upper 90s this week and lower 90s next week. Overnight and morning lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this weekend and next week. Average high is 90 this time of year and the average low is 69. The tropics remain very active in the Atlantic Ocean, but we have nothing threatening the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time. Sunrise is 6:38am and the sunset is 7:18pm. We continue on the 5th longest stretch of 90 degree consecutive days in Jackson recorded history.

