First Alert Forecast: hot, humid today with chance for hit or miss showers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another steamy day is in store for central Mississippi with above normal temperatures in the forecast. Highs are expected to reach the middle 90s in most locations under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated/hit of miss downpour chance will also exist today, but unfortunately won’t impact the entire area. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 70s with a mostly clear sky overhead.

WEDNESDAY: More heat is anticipated for Wednesday as well as southerly flow continues across the region. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb back to the 90s with feels like temperatures up to 100-105. There is the potential for some showers or storms ahead of an approaching front, mainly in the evening, but it’s uncertain if they will hold together or diminish as they get to central Mississippi.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We should see a slight shift in our weather pattern by this upcoming weekend with a front forecast to pass through the area. The heat should back off a bit in the wake of the front this weekend into early next week as highs return to the lower 90s, which is closer to average, and low temperatures back in the 60s. Less humid air looks to also filter in resulting in more comfortable conditions by this time.

