Cooler Temperatures on the Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another hot day ahead of us on this Tuesday, but the mugginess won’t be as much of a factor. We will get out the door with temps in the low to mid 70s and warm to the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. A slim chance for more rain exists this afternoon, with about 20% coverage in our area.

More of the same temperature-wise through the end of the week. We will continue to warm through Thursday, but fortunately see more of those rain chances in the mix too. Wednesday may bring better coverage than this afternoon. With highs near 100 degrees by Thursday, heat stress may become a concern.

The good news is that a front will start to push our way by Friday, and this will bring afternoon highs to near average by the weekend and next week. That would be upper 80s and low 90s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s! The air behind the front will also be drier, which won’t help with our rain chances, but will make those cooler early morning hours feel even better (and the afternoons too).

