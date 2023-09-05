Carnival set to return to Mobile – with a longer-term commitment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Carnival Cruise Line is returning to the Port City – with a deeper commitment to the city than it previously has made.

The city has been without cruises for nearly a year since Carnival moved the Ecstasy in October last year.

The city administration submitted a new berthing agreement to the City Council on Tuesday. Council members will vote next week on the contract, which calls for Carnival to pay the city $8 per passenger, with a 3 percent increase each year of the five-year contract. By mutual agreement, both sides can extend that for two additional years.

Joe Snowden, the city’s executive director of administrative services, said the city never has had a multiyear deal or built-in annual increases in the fee.

“This is a five-year agreement now,” he said. “Before, it was year to year, so this is the first time that Carnival’s made a commitment to Mobile with this five-year contract.”

Snowden said he expects the city’s total revenue, including parking fees, to be about $3 million a year. That’s about half of what it was when Carnival sailed all 12 months out of the year.

For years, cruises out of Mobile followed four- and five-day itineraries, mostly to three ports of call. The new ship that launches Oct. 6, the Spirt, is both bigger and newer than the Ecstasy. And it will embark on longer sailings – up to 12 days – to more varied and exciting destinations. But it will operate only half a year, from October through March.

Mobile-based travel agent Andrea Miller said bookings have been strong, with very little availability in the fall. As to whether Mobile will support longer cruises, Miller pointed to 10-day sailings that Carnival occasionally scheduled in the past.

“Those cruises sold out so fast,” she said. “So Carnival got the message that Mobile cruisers wanted longer sailings to ports that we hadn’t worn completely out over the past, you know, years of cruising from Mobile.”

Miller, whose company is called Sea It All Travel, said she is not sure if the Mobile market could sustain the demand for the Sprit through a full, 12-month schedule, But she said people are snapping up the cruises currently available, with a surprising number of first-time cruisers.

“Pricing is back to where it should be,” she said.

Miller attributed the strong demand to a national resurgence following the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Carnival is experiencing strong bookings throughout its entire fleet. But she said she believes Mobile is poised for success, especially after the city relocates its airport downtown to the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.

“Really, I expect to see it (demand) long term,” she said.

David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile, is bullish on the future. He said Carnival executives recently told him they are pleasantly surprised by the demand so far for Spirit.

“We’ve always told Carnival, give us a better ship with better itineraries, and we will prove that you will have even better demand,” he said. “And that’s exactly what’s happening in this case.”

Mobile has maintained its commitment to cruising even in Carnival’s absence. The city spent $4.9 million last year on a new gangway at the terminal. On Tuesday, the council approved a $30,500 contract for a fresh coat of paint at the terminal.

“We always want to present our best foot forward as new people come visit Mobile,” Snowden said. “We want to leave them to leave them with a great first impression, a great lasting impression.”

