3 suspects in stolen vehicle arrested after leading Yazoo Co. deputies on chase

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects are in custody after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was stolen in Yazoo County Tuesday morning.

According to Clinton Police Capt. Josh Fraizer, the chase began in Clinton before reaching Bentonia, where it ended because of two successful spike strips.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop because of a dead-end on Pritchard Avenue caused by the bridge being out. The suspects then ran on foot before being captured by deputies.

Gann says patrol cars were damaged during the course of the chase. A Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter assisted once the stolen vehicle reached Flora.

The suspects are being detained at the Clinton Jail. One of them has a grand larceny warrant out of Yazoo County.

