Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

3 suspects in stolen vehicle arrested after leading Yazoo Co. deputies on chase

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects are in custody after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was stolen in Yazoo County Tuesday morning.

According to Clinton Police Capt. Josh Fraizer, the chase began in Clinton before reaching Bentonia, where it ended because of two successful spike strips.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop because of a dead-end on Pritchard Avenue caused by the bridge being out. The suspects then ran on foot before being captured by deputies.

Gann says patrol cars were damaged during the course of the chase. A Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter assisted once the stolen vehicle reached Flora.

The suspects are being detained at the Clinton Jail. One of them has a grand larceny warrant out of Yazoo County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide inside Baptist Medical Center
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Bradley Hatcher
Suspect killed in Grenada hostage situation identified; investigators continue to search for motive
Bradley P. Ballard
Rankin County man shoots stepson, authorities say
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene

Latest News

FROM THE VAULT: Judge Vincent Sherry and wife Margaret murdered in Biloxi
Outside the Sherry home on September 16, 1987
FROM THE VAULT: Judge Vincent Sherry and wife Margaret murdered in Biloxi
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
‘Personnel actions’ taken against 43 JPS staff members following testing irregularities