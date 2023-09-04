Promote Your Business
UPDATE: Vancleave murder suspect now in custody

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a nearly 24-hour long search for the murder suspect.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a nearly 24-hour long search for the murder suspect.

Haylock, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of his step-father, Douglas Arguelles, 60. It happened Sunday at Arguelles’ home on Waltman Road in Vancleave.

Sheriff’s deputies have been searching that area all day, following up on reports of sightings. Investigators say Haylock took off in the victim’s truck right after the shooting. That truck was found abandoned Monday in Vancleave.

The sheriff said Haylock was taken into custody after deputies spotted him crossing Hwy 57 at Omega Rd.

When first responders found Arguelles inside his home, he was severely injured, but was able to identify Haylock as his attacker before he died at the hospital.

