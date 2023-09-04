Things To Know Labor Day 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead

Officials on the scene of hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens, reports say (WTVA)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Mississippi Walgreens. A press release says that the suspect in the “hostage barricade” situation at the Walgreens located on Sunset Drive is dead. Law enforcement responded to the Walgreens around 5 o’clock this evening. The situation brought all traffic along Highway 51 and Highway 8 to a halt for a period of time. There were no other serious physical injuries reported to any other individuals at the scene, the release says.

2. Families, friends gather to remember Lamar County car accident victim

Skyla McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and a student at Pearl River Community College. (CStudio Inc.)

Family, friends and classmates held back tears Sunday afternoon as they honored the life of Skyla McGlown, who was killed in a car accident in Lamar County last Wednesday. The 19-year-old was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and had just started classes at Pearl River Community College at the time of her death. Friends said McGlown was a light in everyone’s life.

3. JCSD: Vancleave man still on the loose after allegedly murdering stepdad

Aaron Blake Haylock, 29 (Crime Stoppers)

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect believed to have murdered his stepfather on Sunday. Aaron Blake Haylock, 30, is wanted for a murder that took place on Waltman Road in Vancleave. According to deputies, the victim was identified as 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles. Deputies found Arguelles inside his home with severe injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Authorities have located Arguelles’ truck, which Haylock was believed to be driving, in Vancleave. However, Haylock himself has not yet been located.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.