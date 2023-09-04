Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Attala County woman

ATTALA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old Attala County woman.

Brenda Miller is described as a white woman around five feet, four inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, September 4, Miller was last seen at 9:24 a.m. on Highway 12 in Attala County.

Authorities believe she is in a 2007 navy Chevrolet Colorado bearing MS tag AA15095, traveling east on Highway 12.

Family members say Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 289-3131.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.