Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Jackson man with medical condition

Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Jackson man with medical condition
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Jackson man with medical condition(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 27-year-old missing man from Jackson.

Brandon Elton Bernard was last seen Sunday, September 3 around 6 a.m. on Boling Street in Hinds County.

He’s six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Bernard suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information bout where he could be, call Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the first half of the Orange Blossom...
What went wrong for Jackson State in disappointing loss against Florida A&M?
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Jackson Councilman to vote ‘NO’ on approving new public works director
Jackson Councilman to vote ‘NO’ on approving new public works director
Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead