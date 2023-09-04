Rankin County man shoots stepson, authorities say

RANKIN CO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man is behind bars accused of shooting his stepson, according to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Gerrad Bacon.

Bradley Ballard faces aggravated assault charges.

Investigators are tightlipped about what happened but did tell us that deputies responded to a physical disturbance call on Tyler Drive around 9:20 p..m. Sunday.

Once they arrived, officials say they discovered that Ballard had shot his stepson.

The unidentified victim is currently being treated for his injuries and awaiting surgery. However, that victim could also face charges if the stepfather decides to press charges, investigators say.

No other details were released.

