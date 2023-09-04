Boil water notice in effect for several areas of Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice is in effect for certain areas of Rankin County due to a system-wide pressure loss.

The Southwest Rankin Water Association says did not offer any details of the pressure loss, but did list the areas affected:

Old Pearl Road

Mcdonald Road

Lewis Road

Evans Road

Bass Road

Bennet Drive

Gatesville Drive

Timber Farms Road

Dorman Drive

Joe Dear Road

H Dear Road

B Lewis Road

Wash Welch Road

Billy Joe Buckley Road

Hopewell Road

Old River Road

Jim Harris Road

Crisco Road after Mcdonald Road (and all other adjoining roads)

This boil water notice will expire on Monday, September 11th.

