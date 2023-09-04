Promote Your Business
Boil water notice in effect for several areas of Rankin Co.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice is in effect for certain areas of Rankin County due to a system-wide pressure loss.

The Southwest Rankin Water Association says did not offer any details of the pressure loss, but did list the areas affected:

  • Old Pearl Road
  • Mcdonald Road
  • Lewis Road
  • Evans Road
  • Bass Road
  • Bennet Drive
  • Gatesville Drive
  • Timber Farms Road
  • Dorman Drive
  • Joe Dear Road
  • H Dear Road
  • B Lewis Road
  • Wash Welch Road
  • Billy Joe Buckley Road
  • Hopewell Road
  • Old River Road
  • Jim Harris Road
  • Crisco Road after Mcdonald Road (and all other adjoining roads)

This boil water notice will expire on Monday, September 11th.

