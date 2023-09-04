Boil water notice in effect for several areas of Rankin Co.
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A boil water notice is in effect for certain areas of Rankin County due to a system-wide pressure loss.
The Southwest Rankin Water Association says did not offer any details of the pressure loss, but did list the areas affected:
- Old Pearl Road
- Mcdonald Road
- Lewis Road
- Evans Road
- Bass Road
- Bennet Drive
- Gatesville Drive
- Timber Farms Road
- Dorman Drive
- Joe Dear Road
- H Dear Road
- B Lewis Road
- Wash Welch Road
- Billy Joe Buckley Road
- Hopewell Road
- Old River Road
- Jim Harris Road
- Crisco Road after Mcdonald Road (and all other adjoining roads)
This boil water notice will expire on Monday, September 11th.
