Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Officials on the scene of hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens, reports say

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are on the scene of a “hostage barricade” situation at a Grenada, Mississippi, Walgreens, WTVA reports.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says all traffic along Highway 51 and Highway 8 is suspended.

There has been no information at this time on if anyone was injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Hinds County
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Hinds County
18-wheeler overturned in wreck on i-20 in Meridian.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center
Mother of Brandon boy who drowned in pond does not accept accidental drowning ‘narrative’
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Ashley's Evening Forecast
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson
Disturbance at Raymond Detention Center involved rival gangs, sheriff says
Disturbance at Raymond Detention Center involved rival gangs, sheriff says
WLBT SUNDAY AM WEATHER TODD
First Alert Forecast: