No ‘Day Off’ for first responders on Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Labor Day is typically a day off spent relaxing, but first responders are hard at work. Emergencies don’t take a holiday. For first responders like firefighters, Labor Day is another day of putting it all on the line.

Firefighters at Jackson Fire Station 16 on Lakeland Drive are waiting for the next call. This is Ashton Rose’s second week on the job and the first time missing out on Labor Day festivities with the family.

“It’s going to be pretty sad,” said Rose. “I ain’t gonna lie, but I have to remember I have a job to do.”

The 19-year-old comes from a family of first responders. His father and uncle are firefighters.

“I know what comes with the job, of course,” added Rose. “I haven’t seen anything yet, but I know what comes with the job, and I’m gonna be ready for it whatever comes.”

Running the firehouse is Captain Dwight McKinney. Monday, he was going over run reports and daily attendance while he had a chance. For 24 years, he’s responded to calls on holidays. Most of them are car crashes.

“Responding to fires, accidents, a lot of drastic stuff on the holiday can take a toll on you,” said McKinney. “You don’t want to see that during the holidays, but it’s something that we deal with each and every day, every holiday that comes around us.”

For those who were enjoying Labor Day over the grill, McKinney had these tips.

“Make sure you’ve got your hose pipe around. We know it’s dry right now,” suggested McKinney. “Your grill should be away from the house, away from all the people that are outside, at least 10 feet away from everyone.”

