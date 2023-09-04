Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

No ‘Day Off’ for first responders on Labor Day

(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Labor Day is typically a day off spent relaxing, but first responders are hard at work. Emergencies don’t take a holiday. For first responders like firefighters, Labor Day is another day of putting it all on the line.

Firefighters at Jackson Fire Station 16 on Lakeland Drive are waiting for the next call. This is Ashton Rose’s second week on the job and the first time missing out on Labor Day festivities with the family.

“It’s going to be pretty sad,” said Rose. “I ain’t gonna lie, but I have to remember I have a job to do.”

The 19-year-old comes from a family of first responders. His father and uncle are firefighters.

“I know what comes with the job, of course,” added Rose. “I haven’t seen anything yet, but I know what comes with the job, and I’m gonna be ready for it whatever comes.”

Running the firehouse is Captain Dwight McKinney. Monday, he was going over run reports and daily attendance while he had a chance. For 24 years, he’s responded to calls on holidays. Most of them are car crashes.

“Responding to fires, accidents, a lot of drastic stuff on the holiday can take a toll on you,” said McKinney. “You don’t want to see that during the holidays, but it’s something that we deal with each and every day, every holiday that comes around us.”

For those who were enjoying Labor Day over the grill, McKinney had these tips.

“Make sure you’ve got your hose pipe around. We know it’s dry right now,” suggested McKinney. “Your grill should be away from the house, away from all the people that are outside, at least 10 feet away from everyone.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the first half of the Orange Blossom...
What went wrong for Jackson State in disappointing loss against Florida A&M?
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
Bradley P. Ballard
Rankin County man shoots stepson, authorities say
Jackson Councilman to vote ‘NO’ on approving new public works director

Latest News

Mississippians seeing higher costs this Labor Day weekend
Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Aaron Blake Haylock is now in custody following a...
UPDATE: Vancleave capital murder suspect now in custody
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Michael “Mike” Griffin
Retired MHP trooper and sworn LEO with DPS killed while assisting at a crash scene