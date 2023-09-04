Mississippians seeing higher costs this Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This Labor Day, your wallet may look a little more empty after leaving the grocery store with all your cookout essentials.

“We bought hot dogs, buns, and chips. And some cookies that we didn’t need. It probably cost me about five to 10% more than they did last year,” Belhaven resident Price Hildebrand explained.

At the checkout line, you’re spending 4.9% more this year than you did last holiday weekend, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“This I have right here, this stuff was almost like 74 dollars just for a little onion, beans, and apple juice,” Jackson resident Ashley Mayfield said.

The highest increase comes with your holiday necessities such as fruits and vegetables, grains like hot dog buns and rolls, and dairy products.

“I’m probably close to over $100 or so, something like that. That’s ribs and just the small stuff,” Jackson resident Otha Windom said.

From the grocery aisle to the roads, AAA reports Mississippians are seeing an average cost of $3.29 for regular gas at the pump with the highest in Claiborne County at $3.76 and a low in Yazoo County at $3.18.

“If we were going on a trip, we may have thought twice about going,” Hildebrand said.

“It could be a little bit lower, you know, considering the holidays and so on like that, but it seems like that’s when the prices actually go up,” Windom said.

But traveling and eating out were not much better. Federal officials say eating out costs 5.8% more this year as well.

“This is not the first time this guy’s gone through inflation. So it’s not anything that’s too surprising. I’m really hoping that seeing that, you know things will turn around in the economy of getting back into a different mode,” Hildebrand explained.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.