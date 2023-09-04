Jackson Councilman to vote ‘NO’ on approving new public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s public works director has only been back on the job for about a week — but already, one Jackson City Councilman is saying he will not be voting in favor of his appointment.

“He is a quitter. He quit on the city of Jackson,” Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

Strong words from Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes Sunday as he expressed a lack of confidence in the city’s newest public works director.

“I’ve talked to people throughout my ward; we’re concerned about him quitting on the city of Jackson and now trying to come back. The city of Jackson has lost its water department, sewer department, and Greyhound bus service. It’s not too many other things we can lose in the city,” Stokes said.

Khalid Woods, who is currently at the helm of the department, had only been on the job for eleven days before suddenly resigning back in July.

Then, on Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba confirmed Woods was back on the job and is expected to recommend him to the council.

Residents in the capital city say they’re just happy to have someone leading the department after dealing with issues in their neighborhoods for years now.

“My whole front end fell off into a hole. I had to pay for a wrecker to get it out. And then I had another vehicle. It filled up in a hole. Then, you have the lights out on the street. One down here on Bailey, right in front of the school is out,” Jackson resident Christy London said.

As for Councilman Stokes, he wants to see Robert Lee fill the role — the same man Stokes called for a no-confidence vote against three months ago.

But now, Stokes says he’s had a change of heart.

“I think that Mr. Lee has done a fair job as the interim public works director,” Stokes explained.

When we asked him why, the councilman claimed more projects have been completed in his ward lately.

Meanwhile, as city leaders decide who will be in charge, residents say:

“We feel real bad because, really, the city needs to do something about the neighborhood. But I really just need help,” resident Wayne Edwards said.

Residents I spoke with today said as long as the person appointed to Public Works is qualified and effective, they do not care who is in the position — as long as actions are taken to fix their neighborhoods.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.