Good Chance for Rain on Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm and muggy start to our Labor Day Holiday today, with lows only reaching the upper 70s for most places. The afternoon will bring a chance of showers and storms yet again, and highs will be slightly above average in the mid-90s. The chance for rain will linger through the late night hours tonight. Mugginess will bring “feels like” temperatures into the triple digits.

As you return to work tomorrow you will see more of the same. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s, and the afternoon will warm to the mid and upper 90s. A chance for showers and storms will exist Tuesday afternoon but will be diminishing as we move into the middle of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring us close to triple digits (a few places south of I-20 are likely to see that dreaded 100 again) and be mostly dry. The good news is a front will be swinging down just in time to bring our highs back to seasonable norms for Friday and the weekend. This will also aid in the chance for a few passing storms again late Thursday and into Friday afternoon. Lows behind the front will return to the mid and upper 60s (yay!).

We are continuing to monitor the tropics, but there is nothing of note for our area at this time.

