Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

France destroys wine due to excess supply

FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - France is drowning in 80 million gallons of surplus wine, so they are paying millions of dollars to destroy it.

According to the Washington Post, it will cost the country a whopping $216 million.

The process involves distilling wine into pure alcohol and using that alcohol for other products like cleaning supplies and perfume.

Destroying enough wine to fill more than 100 Olympic-size swimming pools may sound crazy, but France thinks it makes economic sense.

France says it is getting more costly to produce wine and the French are consuming less of it than in years past.

The result is that some wine-makers have a surplus and cannot charge enough for it to turn a profit.

France’s agriculture minister says the goal is to prevent a price collapse and give wine producers sources of revenue again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the first half of the Orange Blossom...
What went wrong for Jackson State in disappointing loss against Florida A&M?
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

Bradley P. Ballard
Rankin County man shoots stepson, authorities say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56
This boil water notice will expire on Monday, September 11th..
Boil water notice in effect for several areas of Rankin Co.
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance