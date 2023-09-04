First Alert Forecast: trending warmer over the next few days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - LABOR DAY: A warm, humid afternoon is on tap for Labor Day as southerly flow continues across the area. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower to middle 90s under a mostly/partly cloudy sky. A chance for a few showers or storms will also exist through this evening from an upper-level low pressure, mainly across the western half of the area. The chance to see any rain should diminish overnight as temperatures fall to the 70s.

TUESDAY: While a few pop-up showers could develop on Tuesday, the chance for rain is expected to be lower with the low-pressure system fizzling out. Afternoon temperatures will climb back to the middle 90s in most locations with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures look to creep upwards even more by mid to late week with highs potentially back in the upper 90s. Heading into the weekend is when an approaching front will drop into the area, which could also bring in the chance for more showers and possible storms. Lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures look likely behind this front with highs returning to the lower 90s.

