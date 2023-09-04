Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Families, friends gather to remember Lamar County car accident victim

McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School.
McGlown, 19, was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School.(CStudio Inc.)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and classmates held back tears Sunday afternoon as they honored the life of Skyla McGlown, who was killed in a car accident in Lamar County last Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was a 2023 graduate of Purvis High School and had just started classes at Pearl River Community College at the time of her death.

Friends said McGlown was a light in everyone’s life.

“To know her was to definitely love her,” said classmate Krista Duncan. “She never met a stranger,. Always smiling. Never a dull moment.”

Nevaeh Toups had been friends with McGlown for years, eventually forming a familial bond.

“We would all sit under the gazebo with Leah and AJ and just sit there and talk, party, have fun, whatever,” Toups said. “She was a real big part of my family.”

Toups said the news of McGlown’s passing still feels unreal.

“Straight shock” Troups said. “ I’ve never lost a friend before, so it’s definitely a different feeling.”

Despite the occasion, Duncan said she’s thankful for the time she got to spend with McGlown.

“I’m thankful to have known her,” Duncan said. “I’m gon always remember Skyla.”

Funeral services for McGlown were held Sept. 2 in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in hostage situation at Mississippi Walgreens dead
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the first half of the Orange Blossom...
What went wrong for Jackson State in disappointing loss against Florida A&M?
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center

Latest News

Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Jackson man with medical condition
Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Jackson man with medical condition
Jackson Councilman to vote ‘NO’ on approving new public works director
Jackson Councilman to vote ‘NO’ on approving new public works director