One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person is injured after a motorcycle wreck happened on Interstate 55 South.

DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin, the incident happened early Saturday evening just before the Woodrow Wilson Avenue exit near St. Dominic’s.

Capitol Police responded to the scene and was met with an ambulance and a tow truck.

Crews with the Jackson Fire Department were also at the scene.

WLBT was told that the person or people injured had only sustained minor injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.