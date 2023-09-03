Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center

Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center
Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A detainee officer received minor injuries after a disturbance amongst “several detainees” occurred at the Raymond Detention Center.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, the incident occurred Saturday evening.

Sheriff Jones says that the detainees did not breach and that agencies took control of the situation immediately.

WLBT was at the scene and saw several law enforcement agencies respond to the incident, including Capitol Police, Jackson Police, Raymond Police, Byram Police, Richland Police, Clinton Police, Ridgeland Police, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

An ambulance arrived at the scene as well.

Jones says no detainees were injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Hinds County
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Hinds County
When officers arrived, they found Hayden Toliver lying on the ground behind Thomas Christian...
Yazoo City teenager dies of single gunshot wound to head
Officials say three men were shot around 10:45 p.m. at 200 Rebel Woods Drive, which is the Pine...
Three men shot at South Jackson apartment complex
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off

Latest News

One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
One injured after motorcycle wreck in Jackson
1 juvenile in critical condition after shooting, police say
17-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Bickford Avenue , police say
18-wheeler overturned in wreck on i-20 in Meridian.
Multi-vehicle wreck on I-20/59
In 2019, a historical marker was erected at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula which describes...
Calvin Parker, who claimed he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula in 1973, has died