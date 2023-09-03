Officer injured after disturbance amongst ‘several detainees’ at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A detainee officer received minor injuries after a disturbance amongst “several detainees” occurred at the Raymond Detention Center.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, the incident occurred Saturday evening.

Sheriff Jones says that the detainees did not breach and that agencies took control of the situation immediately.

WLBT was at the scene and saw several law enforcement agencies respond to the incident, including Capitol Police, Jackson Police, Raymond Police, Byram Police, Richland Police, Clinton Police, Ridgeland Police, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

An ambulance arrived at the scene as well.

Jones says no detainees were injured.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.