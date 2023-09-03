First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not very many changes in our weather as we start off September. The heat is certainly still an issue, as temperatures stay above normal. We should be close to 91 and 69, but that’s not going to happen this week. With the humidity on the rise, some areas will feel the heat index ease into the low 100s again, but it will be brief in the afternoon. We are starting to see an increase in rain chances, though they have been and will continue to be scattered, so not everyone will benefit. Scattered afternoon showers today will linger into the early evening.

Labor Day looks to be promising for some rainfall, with a 50% to 60% chance. This period of increased rain chances will hang on through Tuesday. Then, mid-week will bring temperatures back into the upper 90s. A few of us will be back into the triple digits again!

