First Alert Forecast: Rain chances stick around for Labor Day but a warm up is on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening as temperatures will cool off into the mid 70s. A few showers may linger tonight but most of us will stay dry. The humidity will stick around for the next few days, making it feel muggy as you head out the door.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies stick around overnight and into early Sunday morning with temperatures warming up into the low 80s by around mid-morning. Highs Sunday afternoon will stick around in the low 90s. A stray afternoon shower or two may be possible Sunday afternoon but, again, most of us will stay dry. We will slowly see temperatures cool off into the low to mid 70s for the overnight hours.

Extended forecast: Heading into your Labor Day, expect temperatures to stay in the low 90s with the chance of a few isolated showers throughout the day. Humidity will start to increase over the weekend and stick around for the start of next week. Rain chances die off for the middle and end of next week, but temperatures will be back on the rise into the mid and upper 90s by the end of the week. Tracking the tropics, we’ve got a few tropical storms in the Atlantic however none of them pose a threat to the United States coastlines at this time. We do have another area of interest off the coast of Africa with a 70% chance of becoming a tropical system that we will continue to keep an eye on.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.