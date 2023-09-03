First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers expected for Labor Day and then temperatures will be on the rise this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rest of this evening looks to be relatively dry for most of central and southern Mississippi, but a brief pop-up shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will cool off into the mid to low 70s as muggy conditions continue overnight and for the next few days.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies stick around to start of Labor Day as temperatures start to warm up into the mid and upper 80s by around lunch time. Burn bans are still in effect since we are still experiencing extreme drought conditions so keep that in mind if you plan to grill out or have any other outdoor activities. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s across the area, but isolated showers will be possible through the evening hours. Partly cloudy skies will linger into the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning.

Extended forecast: A warm-up is on the way this weekend as temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 90s. We may start to see less humid conditions towards the end of the week, but temperatures will be above average in the upper 90s. Looking at the tropics, we still have to tropical storms in the Atlantic but will not be a threat to us here at home. There are now two areas of interest off the coast of Africa that we will continue to keep an eye on as they move through the Atlantic.

