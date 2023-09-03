Promote Your Business
Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion, one taken to hospital after house fire in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and one person was taken to a hospital after a house fire occurred in Jackson.

According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, the fire happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Kolb Avenue.

Armon says the house was “fully involved.”

The person who was taken to a hospital had non-fire-related injuries and a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Hinds County
Officer injured after disturbance amongst 'several detainees' at Raymond Detention Center
